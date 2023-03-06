Morgan Stanley IM launches Article 8 floating rate securities fund

Managed by Gregory Finck

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The fund will invest in high credit quality floating rate ABS across all sectors and geographies
Image:

Morgan Stanley Investment Management has launched an Article 8 floating rate asset backed securities fund, offering investors to credit opportunities with cashflow carry minimising the impact of interest rate changes.

Focused on minimising exposure to changes in interest rates, MS INVF Floating Rate Global Asset Backed Securities will invest in high credit quality floating rate ABS across all sectors and geographies of the securitised market, including mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, covered bonds and other investment grade investments. 

The fund is managed by Gregory Finck, head of securitised investing for the firm, who has worked in the securitised investment business for more than 30 years.

The investment strategy for the fund will include a proprietary assessment and scoring methodology, as well a sustainability assessment to determine impacts on credit fundamentals and implications for valuation and spreads.

The fund's management fee is 0.30%, with ongoing charges of 0.41%. 

Finck said: "The MS INVF Floating Rate Global Asset Backed Securities fund offers a unique and compelling investment opportunity to investors in the UK and Europe that are looking for attractive returns while protecting against rising interest rates.

"Our team's active investment proposition, combined with our deep credit expertise and loan market presence means we are well placed to deliver for our clients, who will now have access to a portfolio of floating-rate loans that is specifically designed to maximise risk-adjusted returns."

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
