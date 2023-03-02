Brooks Macdonald posts drop in revenues and underlying profit

Revenues were down 4.8% to £58.9m and underlying profits dropped 17.6% to £14.5m, at Brooks Macdonald, which is run by CEO Andrew Shepherd (pictured).

The wealth manager's funds under management grew 3.6% to £16.2bn in the first six months of the financial year - up from £15.7bn as of 30 June 2022 - but still lower than the £17.3bn reported in H1 2022.

Net flows remained positive with a 4.4% increase, up from 4% in H1 2022, which the wealth manager attributed to its "continued focus on clients and intermediaries".

FUM for the UK investment management (UKIM) business grew to £12.1bn, with a 3.9% increase in net new business. But FUM for its funds business declined by 2.4% with outflows "more than offsetting positive investment performance", Brooks Macdonald said, mentioning volatile markets and a difficult economic backdrop over the period.

The UKIM arm also reported positive annualised net flows, which were up 7.8% for the first six months of the financial year.

The wealth manager added it remains committed to its previously announced medium-term targets of delivering 8-10% net flows. In the shorter term, full-year net flows are expected to be 5-6%, largely driven by the platform model portfolio service and investment solutions businesses.

Overall, the group's net flows were up 2.2% (£300m) and positive investment performance of 1.4% added a further £200m.

Andrew Shepherd, CEO of Brooks Macdonald, said: "I am encouraged by our underlying profit margin for the half year remaining robust at close to 25%, a reflection of continued cost discipline offsetting the impact of difficult markets on our funds under management and hence our revenue.

"Overall, our financial performance for the period was solid with positive net flows demonstrating continuing intermediary and client demand for our products and services. This performance enabled us to increase our interim dividend by 8%, delivering continued returns for our shareholders.

"Our purpose is realising ambitions and securing futures, and we have stayed close to our clients and intermediaries when they have needed us most. We are confident in our strategy, we are making good progress and I remain optimistic about our long-term prospects.

"Although the short-term macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, we are well positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities ahead."