EdenTree revamps Managed Income fund team

Chris Hiorns, who has managed the fund since November 2020, is set to step back from managing the fund to concentrate on his role of head of multi-asset and European equities.

The fund will now be led by Gregory Herbert as lead fund manager, with Michael Sheehan as co-fund manager.

Herbert joined EdenTree last year from Jupiter Asset Management, where he managed the firm's Global Equity Income fund and European Income fund, the latter of which closed in November.

Meanwhile, Sheehan joined the firm in 2021 from abrdn, where he worked as an investment analyst within the investment grade credit team. He currently manages EdenTree's Global Impact Bond fund.

EdenTree said that Herbert and Sheehan will lead the fund "in line with its current strategy".

Herbert said: "I am delighted to be taking over as lead manager of the Managed Income fund, working alongside Michael Sheehan.

"After a broad reset in markets last year, we believe this is a very exciting period for multi-asset investing and are pleased to be able to offer clients highly diversified sources of income through a diversified basket of equities, bonds and listed infrastructure stocks, within our well-established responsible and sustainable framework."

Charlie Thomas, CIO of EdenTree, added: "The changes we are announcing today represent a key growth milestone for EdenTree. Following an uplift in assets across his core strategies, Chris will now focus on the European equities franchise of our business.

"We are only able to do this because of the quality of our fund management bench. Gregory and Michael are both experienced managers with excellent track records, and we are excited to see them lead the Managed Income fund into its next chapter of growth."