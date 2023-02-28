abrdn reports 8% drop in AUM throughout 'one of the toughest years in living memory'

The group's adjusted operating profit of £263m is 19% lower than in 2021

The asset manager ended the year with overall assets under management and administration of £500bn, down from £542bn in 2021.

For abrdn's investment arm, sector-wide impacts affected flows with net outflows of £13.4bn, compared to £7.6bn in 2021, excluding Lloyds Banking Group and liquidity.

Assets under management for the investment business sat at £376bn, down from £464bn in 2021, a drop of 19% that reflected lower markets and the final withdrawal of its mandate from Lloyds.

The group's adjusted operating profit of £263m fell 19% compared to 2021, dragged down by the investment arm where adjusted operating profit fell by £139m, principally due to a decline in revenue.

Net operating revenue for the investment arm was 13% lower at £1bn, and adjusted operating profit was 55% lower at £114m, largely due to lower markets impacting average AUM, particularly in equities.

CEO Stephen Bird said: "2022 was one of the hardest investing years in living memory. Almost all asset classes dropped in value as the cost of money soared to quell the rising tide of inflation."

Market conditions have had an impact on overall group performance, he added.

abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT

abrdn's focus is on "simplifying and streamlining" its investments business, Bird said, pointing to a reduction in overall costs by 2%, with around £75m further in cost savings now expected to be delivered in 2023, prior to any non-core disposals.

He added: "Although 2022 has been a challenging year, particularly for equities, we are well placed to benefit from evolving conditions in China and in the bond markets."

He also pointed to a growing position in alternatives of around £87bn in assets in areas such as real estate, infrastructure, logistics and private credit.

Bird pointed to a highlight as the performance of Tritax, a logistics real estate fund manager it owns, which saw around 25% growth in average AUM last year.

Following the acquisition of direct-to-consumer business Interactive Investor (ii) in 2022, to scale up abrdn's presence in the UK savings and wealth market, it has delivered a strong performance over 12 months.

ii's net operating revenue is 38% higher at £176m and adjusted operating profit 109% higher at £94m (excluding Share).