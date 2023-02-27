Rathbone Greenbank Investments hires head of investments

David Cox has been appointed to head of investments, joining from Brunel Pension Partnership, where he was deputy chief investment officer.

Meanwhile, Laura Hobbs has joined the firm as an investment director, where she will manage charity portfolios.

Rathbones headhunts BNY Mellon's Anne-Marie McConnon for newly created role

She also joins from Brunel Pension Partnership, where she also led on the sustainability and climate integration strategy, and currently sits on the investment committee of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) as an independent investment adviser.

Finally, Emma Williams has been appointed as a senior ethical, sustainable and impact (ESI) researcher, where she will play "a key role" in Greenbank's company engagement projects this year.

Previously, she worked as an associate director at Grant Thornton UK, and has also worked within social investment at Bristol & Bath Regional Capital CIC and corporate sustainability at PwC.

All three new hires will be based in the firm's Bristol office.

John David, head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments, said: "Greenbank continues to grow in scale and capability. David brings a wealth of experience and, as our new head of investments, will help us evolve our investment proposition to meet the needs of the growing number of private, charity, and family office clients wanting to see their portfolios invested sustainably, together championing the transition to a healthier planet and more equitable society.

"He, along with Emma and Laura, are valuable new members of the team, and I look forward to them being a part of the next chapter of our business as we further strengthen our client offering."

Rathbones chair appointed to board of Beazley

Cox added: "ESI is at the heart of everything Greenbank does, from its people and its research to its investment and stewardship propositions. There are not many companies where this is so firmly embedded in the culture and values, which sets Greenbank apart from others.

"Investors can be a force for changing the world, and Greenbank has made real strides in supporting clients to this end. The team has also had a considerable impact with its engagement projects to instil fundamental change from deep within businesses and investment companies. I look forward to working with the team to help Greenbank drive its investment proposition forward."