Columbia Threadneedle reopens dealing on UK property fund

Alongside its feeder fund, CT UK PAIF will be open to dealing from 12.01pm on 28 February, with the first valuation of the funds occurring the following day (1 March).

The suspension comprised part of the open-ended property market's third wave in five years, with BlackRock and Schroders imposing redemption limits in response to tight liquidity.

Following a "significant increase in redemption requests", the £358m CT UK PAIF suspended dealing on 10 October 2022 to enable an orderly sale of assets to meet redemption requests.

UK property fund Q3 redemption deferrals extend to CBRE

In the four and half month period of suspension, an asset sales process occurred, which the firm believes is sufficient to meet current and future redemption requests.

Manager of CT UK PAIF Gerry Frewin said: "We are pleased to reopen the fund following a successful asset sale and continue to believe in the fundamentals commercial property provides to long-term investors in a balanced and diversified portfolio.

"The CT UK PAIF continues to be a well-diversified portfolio of commercial UK property, with an overweight position to the buoyant warehouse sector.

"Following the exceptional circumstances last year, it has always been our priority to reopen the fund as soon as possible."