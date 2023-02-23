Trium Capital appoints co-portfolio manager on Alternative Growth fund

The fund recently opened a Standard Class to investors, with an ongoing charges figure of 1%.

The fund, which is an uncorrelated liquid alternative fund, has been managed by Toby Hayes since its inception in September 2021.

Trium said Baghla will work with Hayes to "build out Trium's capability by designing and implementing bespoke uncorrelated systematic strategies" within the fund.

Baghla has held various portfolio management and trading positions within the industry, including roles at Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Millennium and Symmetry.

The fund recently opened a Standard Class to investors, with an ongoing charges figure of 1%.

Baghla said: "I am excited to be joining Trium during this period of strong growth for the business and the liquid alternatives space more widely. I look forward to working closely with Toby Hayes to further strengthen the Alternative Growth Fund's portfolio, which offers a unique approach to investing for our clients."

Donald Pepper, co-CEO at Trium, added: "Deepak's appointment further bolsters our outstanding management team and will take the Alternative Growth Fund to the next level at a time of growing demand for uncorrelated returns against a volatile background.

"We are confident that Toby and Deepak can build on the fund's strong track record to continue to deliver compelling outcomes for institutional and wholesale investors at an attractive price. The hire continues an exciting period for Trium as we look to cement our status as a leader in hedge funds and liquid UCITS alternatives.