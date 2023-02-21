UK retail structured products achieve 6.4% returns in volatile 2022

Out of a total of 632 structured product maturities, 622 plans returned gains for investors last year.
Almost all UK retail structured products produced a return for investors in 2022, and beat the performance achieved in 2021.

Out of a total of 632 structured product maturities, 622 plans returned gains for investors last year, according to the latest Structured Products Annual Performance Review by Lowes Financial Management. 

No plan returned a capital loss. The remaining ten plans were deposit-based, so did not expose capital to risk of loss and returned the original investment.

The maturities produced an annualised return of 6.44% across an average investment term of 3.25 years. This is an increase of 0.24% from 2021.

Top performing funds fail to repeat success

Capital-at-risk products returned an average of 6.87%. This ranged from 9.09% in the upper quartile, to 4.98% in the lower quartile.

Deposit products achieved average returns of 3.42%. Returns in the upper quartile averaged 4.99%, and 1.22% in the lower quartile.

Max Darer, investment technician at Lowes Financial Management, said: "Despite significant market volatility throughout 2022 market positions have been such to trigger a continued high level of autocall maturities. 

"It is particularly striking to see that 100% of capital at risk structured investments maturing in 2022 returned a gain for investors."

As well as analysing the performance of all structured products and data covering more than 8,500 plans, Lowes has its own process for identifying ‘preferred' plans, deemed to be the best available on the market at the time of launch.

Of the 632 maturities, 96 were identified as ‘preferred' at launch. Each matured positively, outperforming the sector and subsector averages.

‘Preferred' plans earned an average annualised return of 7.82%, an excess of 1.38% when compared to the sector average.

They had an average annualised upper quartile return of 10.34% and an average lower quartile return of 5.52%.

