Trio of Invesco funds fail to deliver value to investors

The three funds are the £452m Invesco European Equity Income fund (UK), £94m Invesco Japanese Equity Advantage (UK) and the £130m UK Companies (UK). For each of these funds, Invesco said: "We have concluded that this fund was unlikely to have delivered value as consistently as we expect. "We will continue to monitor whether changes made are driving increased value. We believe that following the changes, the fund is positioned to deliver value in future." Philip Macartney exits Jupiter for Invesco amid fund closure The main weakness of the Invesco European Equity Income fund tha...