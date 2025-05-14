Two Unicorn funds lose fund ratings amid UK small and mid-cap investment challenges

Square Mile has removed its ratings for Unicorn UK Income and Unicorn UK Ethical Income funds amid a challenging environment for UK small- and mid-cap investors.

In its Ratings Round-Up for April, Square Mile decided to remove the funds' ‘A' and ‘Responsible A' ratings, respectively, after the return profiles of the two "has not been in line with expectations". Square Mile's Scott Spencer: It is time to take another look at the UK As a result, Square Mile analysts' conviction in both vehicles "has waned to a level where they feel they can no longer support the funds' inclusion within the Academy [of Funds]," the firm said, which also removed ratings for three other funds: Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities; Baring EMD Blended Total Ret...

Trustpilot