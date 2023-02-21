PRA chief urges insurers to 'move on' from Solvency II debate - reports

Sam Woods (pictured) is the chief executive of Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority.
Sam Woods (pictured) is the chief executive of Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority.

Adapted Solvency II rules, if supported in parliament, need to be implemented rather than dragged out by more debate, the head of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has told insurers.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Sam Woods, who heads up the regulator for the sector, said during an insurance dinner that once the rule changes have the go-ahead from MPs, "we need to move on from the debate and into implementation".

The PRA plans to issue two consultations, one in June and one in September, "rather than a Big Bang implementation", he added.

"Firms will have a very good sense well before the end of 2023 of how we expect the new regime to operate, so that they can begin to adapt their investment plans as soon as they wish," he told delegates.

Reform of EU-wide Solvency II rules, which govern where insurers invest and the amount of capital they must hold, are central to the recently announced Edinburgh reforms to boost the City of London. 

The government has said £100bn of assets will be unlocked for investment into other areas of the economy, in what is being cast as a "Brexit dividend", even though similar reforms are underway in Europe.

The PRA had pushed for a key aspect of the solvency rules, the so-called matching adjustment, to be tightened. But the Treasury overruled the PRA, backing the industry which wanted the rules loosened.

Edinburgh Reforms: Key points from Hunt's financial services regulation shake-up

Woods said the regulator would "robustly" use new powers gained as part of the Solvency II overhaul, but would not seek to "reverse-engineer" its desired position on the matching adjustment.

Insurers should expect the PRA to focus hard on the adequacy of valuations and ratings for assets in matching adjustment portfolios, "given the very heavy reliance the regime has on them", he said, referring to assets insurers use to back their pension liabilities.

The PRA's plan is to remove about 70% of the "too bureaucratic" internal model tests and standards inherited from the EU, he added.

