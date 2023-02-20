Credit Suisse appoints sole head of global equities following co-head departure

Neil Hosie takes on role

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Hosie has worked at Credit Suisse since 2017
Credit Suisse has appointed Neil Hosie as the firm's sole head of global equities, following the departure of Doug Crofton from his role as co-head.

In an internal memo seen by Investment Week, the firm said the co-head positions, which were created in November when Credit Suisse split its equities business between EMEA and the Americas, would return to a single role.

Hoise has worked at Credit Suisse since 2017, and before serving as co-head of global equities, held roles as head of APAC and EMEA equities and senior manager for equities and securities research activities.

He will be based in London and report to Michael Ebert, co-head of markets for the firm.

The move was confirmed by a spokesperson for Credit Suisse.

Crofton, who was responsible for the Americas side of the equities business, left the firm to join the Royal Bank of Canada, according to reports.

He joined the firm in 2017 as US cash equities trading and sales trading, then held various positions in the firm, such as head of Americas cash with functional responsibility for execution and advisory sales.

