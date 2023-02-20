FCA approaches conclusion on Woodford enforcement

The FCA said today (20 February) that it was in "advanced confidential discussions" with Link Group and Link Fund Solutions to determine whether the FCA's enforcement action "can be resolved by agreement".

The regulator added that it was focused on "ensuring that consumers affected by the suspension of the Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF) obtain redress".

It said that to assist in this aim, it had provided time for Link Group to realise assets "to meet the FCA's concerns".

The regulator added: "We have previously set out that any redress figure would be based on our view of LFS's failings in managing the liquidity of the WEIF."

The statement comes following news that Australian-based Link Administration was looking to sell Link Fund Solutions to Dublin-based fund manager Waystone Group.

Today, Link said that it would receive no net proceeds from the sale, while warning of an upcoming A$449m (£372.6m) non-cash impairment charge in its half-yearly results due to LFS.

LFS has also been credited with the collapse of a proposed deal last year for Link to be bought by Canadian group Dye & Durham, which was planning to make an over £2bn takeover of the group until concerns about liabilities arose.