Trian Investors 1 distributes all Unilever shares amid wind-up

The board said it anticipated a "partial share redemption, the consideration for which will be satisfied by the in specie distribution of the Unilever shares which it received from the Investment Partnership to shareholders as soon as practicable".

In a London Stock Exchange notice published today (17 February), the board said it had completed the transaction yesterday with further details due shortly.

Once this is completed, the board will put proposals to shareholders to liquidate the trust.

The board decided to shutter the investment company last September following months of contentions with shareholders over the management's governance and board members' abilities.

To meet redemption requests, at the start of the year the he board distributed its Ferguson shares to partners in the company, but said at the time that there was value to be gained still from its Unilever investments.

Ten days later, the board outlined plans for the shareholders distribution from its holdings in Ferguson, which saw its shareholders receive 0.0151215566 ordinary shares in Ferguson for every one share in Trian Investors 1 as of the register.