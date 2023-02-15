Michael Lindsell defends Lindsell Train's minimal pure tech exposure

Michael Lindsell (picture) is one of the co-managers of the Lindsell Train investment trust.

After a 2022 characterised by poor performance from growth-focused shares, technology names have rebounded strongly in January, with the Nasdaq index up 11%.

PayPal, the only pure technology play in the £209m Lindsell Train trust portfolio, has seen its share price jump 14.4% so far this year, after losing over 62% of its market capitalisation last year, according to Morningstar data.

Despite this, the trust's overall performance did not keep up, returning a net asset value total return of 1.4% in January, compared to the MSCI World index's return of 4.6%.

Nick Train: Fever-Tree was my 'biggest embarrassment' in 2022

The lacklustre returns of its consumer stocks, such as Unilever, Mondelez, Laurent-Perrier and Diageo, as well as its lack of pure technology exposure beyond Paypal, dragged down performance over the month.

In the trust's factsheet for January, Lindsell wrote that although it may appear that the portfolio has little exposure to technology, most, if not all, of its companies are using technology to "a greater or lesser extent to make their business better".

"Some of our holdings like the London Stock Exchange, RELX and Nintendo are more explicitly exploiting innovative technology in order to differentiate their product offerings," he said.

"Notwithstanding this nuance, these three have not as yet participated in any meaningful way in the rebound in prices that other companies like PayPal have experienced, even though we judge them to own more durable and dependable franchises."

Nick Train: UK corporations 'handicapped' by their UK stock market listing

Diageo, which alongside London Stock Exchange and Nintendo is one of the biggest quoted positions in the trust, saw its share price slump by 4.3% in the last month, compared to the FTSE 100's 1.4% gain. Unilever, Mondelez and Laurent-Perrier were also down slightly in January.

"The ability to offer the prospect of real growth in revenues, earnings and ultimately share prices over long periods of time is what makes these investments in consumer franchises stand out," Lindsell wrote.

"These qualities may not be feted today whilst gains from technology companies seem so alluring but we are sure investors will hark back to them together with our technology exploiters as time passes."