abrdn China trust NAV plummets 37%

Underperforms benchmark

The trust is now trading at a discount of 12.5%, versus 14.5% the previous year.
abrdn China trust has reported net asset value per share fell 37% in 2022 compared to the previous year, which it blamed on China’s zero-Covid shutdown policy and higher energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.

The trust's performance was worse than the MSCI China All Shares Index, which returned -31.5% during the same period.

As a result, NAV per share for the trust was 512p, down from 813.2p in 2021. Assets in the trust fell to £231.8m during the year, a drop from £373.8m.

Dividend per share was just 3.2p, compared to 17.5p in 2021. The trust is now trading at a discount of 12.5%, versus 14.5% the previous year.

Helen Green, chairman of the trust, admitted stock selection in the financial sector "weighed on returns", as a number of the trust's bank holdings underperformed.

But she largely blamed a "general rotation from growth to value stocks" for eliciting downward pressure on share prices, and wider macro-economic factors for the poor performance.

These included, she said, war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, soaring commodity prices and global inflation, which led to rising interest rates and fears of a worldwide recession. 

Green added: "The ongoing tensions with the US, and the performance of the US dollar, compounded the challenges for Chinese equities."

Locally, three major domestic factors negatively affected share prices during the financial year Green said.

Firstly, China's continued commitment to its zero-Covid policy, which limited the reopening of the local economy. Secondly issues with the country's heavily indebted real estate sector, and, thirdly, reaction to General Secretary Xi Jinping securing an unprecedented third term as China's leader at the 20th Communist Party Congress.

Nicholas Yeo and Elizabeth Kwik, the trust's investment managers, issued a positive outlook for 2023, however, on the grounds some of the macro and many of the domestic factors have subsided.

They said: "Macro policy is likely to remain largely accommodative, with more legroom to support growth due to relatively low levels of inflation pressures that remain well contained.

"Secondly, recent measures to ease Covid restrictions have come at an accelerated pace that has taken everyone by surprise and this is a positive development for markets. It reflects the Government's concerns over the state of the economy as a result of its zero-Covid strategy."

Additionally, the troubled property sector now appears to be well-supported, including a raft of liquidity support measures announced in recent months, they added.

The trust's managers concluded: "The direction of travel for China is still one of reopening and economic recovery. To that end, we believe there is strong long-term potential in our five portfolio themes: aspiration, digital, green, health and wealth."

