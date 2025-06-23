European Assets trust agrees to combination terms with ESCT

The board of European Assets trust (EAT) has reached agreement on heads of terms for the combination with the European Smaller Companies trust (ESCT).
The move comes against the backdrop of EAT's "longer term underperformance", which has been acknowledged by its board, with its members "considering all opportunities to deliver improved performance for shareholders" including the move to combine the strategy's assets with ESCT. According to a stock exchange notice today (23 June), this will take place through a scheme of reconstruction of EAT under which the trust's shareholders can choose either to receive new shares in ESCT or cash. ESCT unveils asset allocation results of tender offer However, the amount of cash will be li...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes