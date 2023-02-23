The Big Interview with Pantheon's Steers: 'One bad apple' shouldn't ruin PE's reputation

One study from EY Luxembourg claimed that private equity's "golden age" would continue in 2022 for both institutional and retail investors.

The £2.4bn Pantheon International investment trust (PIP) is a trust of funds that has been investing in this space for 35 years. The trust's manager Helen Steers has been at the helm through the past two turbulent years, taking over management in March 2020, just as the Covid-19 sell-off hit.

The Big Interview: iMGP's Couvrecelle on growing the business fivefold in the next decade

Over the past decade, it has made a total return of 179.9%, according to data from FE fundinfo, ahead of the average IT Private Equity trust (146.3%). It is currently trading on a discount of 43.9%.

The portfolio, overseen by Pantheon Ventures, is invested purely in unlisted companies, a space which many of its peers focused on quoted firms have paid greater attention to of late.

Two of the world's biggest investment trusts - 3i and Scottish Mortgage - both allocate to private equity alongside their listed assets, with unlisted holdings taking two of the latter's top ten spots (SpaceX and Northvolt).

In defence of PE

Not all recent stories around private equity have been positive, with the sector still bearing the scars of Woodford's association and concerns about ‘contamination' and liquidity thrown at specific asset managers, contributing to a picture that the asset class is too risky.

Steers has worked within the European private equity world since the 1990s. Asked if she was concerned about her sector getting a risky name, she explains that while you will always find bad apples or companies that have not done well, you could also find that in the public markets.

Not willing to name which ones, Steers says: "I think it's wrong to say the whole industry is [bad]."

The manager adds that one of the issues is that often just one company is highlighted and "always seems to get trotted out", a pattern in place even before the global financial crisis.

"I think the problem is you always get people to latch onto those few examples, and that same thing is happening now. But there's maybe one or two examples that people are latching on," she says.

The Big Interview: What I learned after being dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown's Wealth Shortlist

Defending her sector, Steers says it had come a long way in the past decade, arguing that the overall makeup of the space, and as a consequence PIP, had shifted during that time.

Ten years ago, consumer discretionary was one of the largest sectors within private equity, whereas now information technology and healthcare are dominant fields and comprise the main weightings in the portfolio.

Indeed, the former accounts of 40% of the portfolio, and the latter, 18%.

This mirrors a lot of the trends in the publicly listed space, as industries become more digitalised and reliance of technology continues to expand, weighed on by aging demographics — all trends Steers notes were "quite resilient".

Alongside sector exposure, the manager says the trust has become more concentrated and less diversified. She explained that today, around 600 firms account for 80% of the net asset value, whereas a decade ago it would have been over 1,000.

"[I think] it is definitely a good thing," Steers says, adding the strategy has also evolved over time. While the number of assets the trust owns may have reduced over the years, the type of deals it is involved in has widely expanded.

Initially, the trust was only focused on secondary investments, which are those transactions in which an investor, or limited partner (LP), buys pre-existing commitments to a private equity fund from other LPs.

Today, PIP invests a third of the portfolio in secondaries, another third in primaries and the final third in co-investments into specific unlisted companies alongside other LPs.

Since she took over, Steers says there had been a shift towards general partner (GP)-led secondaries, also known as continuation funds, versus LP-led secondaries.

Not the planned career path

Discussing her path into fund management, Steers chuckled: "I always laugh because it was slightly serendipitous."

After studying engineering at Cambridge and specialising her masters in control engineering, she worked at ESSO Petroleum for a few years.

"I was definitely going down that route," she says.

"Then, ESSO decided that I could do with a little bit of management and financial background. So they allowed me to go off and do an MBA, which I did in Canada, after which I worked in M&A for a few years and thought ‘well this is interesting'".

"The reason I said it was serendipitous was because I was sitting there one day with the local newspaper and it said ‘venture capitalists wanted', first degree engineering, second degree MBA, M&A experience desirable. And I thought well, that's me - except that I have no idea what a venture capitalist is".

The Big Interview with Tyndall IM's Alex Odd: 'M&A would dilute what we are trying to achieve'

After working for the Bank of Canada in the venture capital wing for five years, she joined Russell Investments in Paris, where she was managing director, with overall responsibility for private equity in Europe.

Then, in 2004 Russell acquired Pantheon - a deal Steers worked on herself - before the latter completed a management buyout in 2010.

Promoting women in PE

Alongside her fund management journey, Steers also co-founded of Level 20, a non-profit organisation established in 2015 to inspire women to join and succeed in the private equity industry.

Sitting in a meeting room full with women at the time, it felt like positive strides had been taken across the financial industry.

However, there was clearly more work to be done to make the diversity of this one meeting room more commonplace.

"When we started level 20, we looked at the stats [around women in investment] and it was pretty dreadful," Steers recalls, but she was encouraged at the improvements seen in the last eight years.

Level 20's 2021 study found that out of 186 firms in the UK, only 10% had women in senior investment roles, with that number increasing in the more senior ranks. Firms with all-male investment teams accounted for 12%, however.

The non-profit's goal is for women to hold 20% of senior positions in the European private equity industry.

‘Ironic'

Overhanging the meeting and discussions about private equity is the irony that Steer's own trust is a listed asset, currently available on the FTSE 250.

"It's a bit ironic that we're public and I'm preaching the benefits of private equity," she says.

"It's a public wrapper around a highly diversified private equity portfolio and, we think, a good way to access private equity."

Traditionally, it was very difficult for retail investors to access the private equity, as clients had to have vast amounts of liquidity to invest or even be invited into the portfolios themselves.

Publicly listing the trust makes private equity "available to anybody", she adds.