BNP Paribas revamps quant fund to protect against risk

Europe Target Premium fund

In 2022, the fund returned 11.1%, compared to a drop in the index of 9.5%.
BNP Paribas has revamped the firm’s THEAM Quant fund to better mitigate risk in poor market scenarios.

The THEAM Quant - Europe Target Premium fund was launched in 2019, aiming to generate income by implementing a dynamic option strategy (or put-writing) on the Euro Stoxx 50 index.

However, BNPP said the fund was at risk of suffering "significant drawdowns in certain abrupt equity downturns".

The new strategy aims to mitigate the worst case scenario, such as the market crash at the beginning of the pandemic, while still keeping the fund's upside during better market conditions.

This has been achieved with a new risk reduction approach, using a partial delta hedging mechanism within the put-writing strategy, which should partially reduce the directional exposure to the market when the risk of option exercise is high and mitigate the losses in the gap market, the firm said.

The fund's previous risk reduction technique was based on longer maturity options, rather than the new partial hedging mechanism.

Vincent Berard, head of product strategy for the fund range, said: "The fund is a remarkably interesting solution in the current market context, as demonstrated by its performance over the past year.

"Traditional income has come under heavy pressure during this period, and our Europe target premium strategy serves as a useful tool to replace income-like products for European investors who require high recurrent income, as well as growth, in an environment where high inflation is still far from being matched by fixed income yield."

