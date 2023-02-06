Enter now for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023

Hot on the heels of our best attended year ever in 2022, the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards are back to set the standard for excellence within the industry.

With nine new categories for 2023, including the Best Response to Change, Agency of the Year and Rising Star, these awards recognise the individuals, teams, and leaders that have delivered outstanding campaigns amidst the challenging market environment of 2022.

It isn't just about creativity. In a post-pandemic environment, innovation has been crucial, and award entries should inspire with unique content concepts, brand missions and ground-breaking strategies.

The awards are open to both global businesses and marketing agencies. Categories range from marketing and proposition development, thought leadership and content marketing, through to digital marketing. All campaigns should clearly demonstrate their power in terms of impact and genuine return on investment and customer engagement.

The awards dinner will be hosted at Leonardo St Paul's on Friday 7 July.

Here is the full list of categories open for entry:

Agency of the Year Award - NEW

Best Blog or Blog Series

Best Response to Change - NEW

Best Podcast

Best Use of Market Research

Use of Video (including animation)

Best Website

Campaign Innovation

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion in Marketing - NEW

Large Customer Marketing Event of the Year (200+ delegates)

Small Customer Marketing Event of the Year (<200 delegates)

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Marketing Strategy of the Year - NEW

Marketing Team of the Year

Open Innovation Award

Proposition Development

Sales and Marketing Alignment award - NEW

Thought Leadership Work - Institutional

Thought Leadership Work - Retail

'Hero' Content Asset award

Marketing Leader of the Year

Marketer of the Year (including content)

Outstanding Contribution Award - NEW

Rising Star - NEW

For more information and to start your entry, visit the website here.