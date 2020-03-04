marketing
FE fundinfo hires new sales head
Led strategic change projects at Sanlam
BNY Mellon IM to rebrand entire UK range for retail market
Ahead of June marketing campaign launch
FCA issues second warning about 'seriousness' of misleading advertisements
'Dear CEO' letter published yesterday
Schroders names replacements for global marketing head Cardew
Beckett and Saint to share responsibilities
Incisive Media acquires Financial Services Forum
Community for financial marketeers
FCA warns firms of 'misleading' unregulated product marketing
Dear CEO letter
Hearthstone renames residential property fund
Bucher became CEO in March
HANetf hires duo for business development and marketing roles
Both reporting to McNeil
Robeco hires global distribution head from JPMAM
Appointed to executive committee
Unigestion appoints ex-Canada Life Investments Maret as head of marketing
Left at the end of last year
TIME Investments hires ex-Aviva Investors sales director Clark
Joins as business development manager
Hargreaves Lansdown to expand marketing team by 50%
Adding 35 jobs over 18 months
Bordier UK boosts sales team with double appointment
Hires from Canaccord Genuity and Brooks Macdonald
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2016
Honoured at a ceremony in London
Legg Mason appoints ex-Aviva Investors man as marketing head
Joins London office
Neuberger Berman poaches PIMCO's Rowe for marketing role
Worked at Columbia Threadneedle and GAM
BNY Mellon's marketing head Stevens exits after team restructure
McConnon promoted to head of marketing EMEA
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2015
Marketing and Innovation winners revealed
Heartwood poaches Barings' marketing head
Heartwood Investment Management has hired Marian Black from Baring Asset Management to head up its investment marketing.