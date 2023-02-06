Eden Park, Charles Stanley and SS&C Hubwise launch DFM

The DFM has multi-jurisdictional and multi-currency direct equities, gilts, and bonds across its own platform.

In an announcement today (6 February), EPIM said the service is an industry first tripartite agreement that sees an investment manager running bespoke portfolios on a third-party platform on behalf of an advisory's firm's in-house DFM.

The DFM has multi-jurisdictional and multi-currency direct equities, gilts, and bonds across its own platform and has is aimed specifically at clients with complex needs and larger portfolios. Charles Stanley will manage these portfolios within four risk categories.

"Our aim is to deliver excellent client outcomes through a tried-and-tested centralised investment process," said Charles Stanley head of asset management Dan James.

"Our tailored service provides clients with portfolios constructed in line with central views on asset allocation and stock selection, whilst also accommodating certain client-specific requirements."