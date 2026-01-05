ShareSoc founding director Mark Bentley dies

Following a short illness

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Mark Bentley, a founding director of ShareSoc, has died following a short illness on 26 December, the organisation announced.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Fundsmith adds Dutch firm to portfolio as top holdings disappoint

Ex-chancellor George Osborne joins OpenAI as managing director

More on Industry

FTSE 100 CEO jobs more secure as UK rallies despite busy January
Industry

FTSE 100 CEO jobs more secure as UK rallies despite busy January

Three CEO changes this year so far

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 06 January 2026 • 1 min read
EQ Investors chair John Spiers recognised in New Year honours list
Industry

EQ Investors chair John Spiers recognised in New Year honours list

Founder of Bestinvest

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 05 January 2026 • 2 min read
Merry Christmas from Investment Week
Industry

Merry Christmas from Investment Week

Back on 5 January 2026

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 23 December 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot