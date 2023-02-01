AJ Bell appoints new fund manager

James Flintoft

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
James Flintoft has been appointed as a fund manager at AJ Bell.
Image:

James Flintoft has been appointed as a fund manager at AJ Bell.

AJ Bell has appointed James Flintoft as fund manager, where he will work in the team responsible for managing AJ Bell’s range of investments.

Joining the firm last month, Flintoft was previously head of portfolio management at Vertem Asset Management, where he spent ten years.

In his role at Vertem, he managed the firm's MPS proposition, which was on the first ‘on platform' MPS.

He also worked as head of investments at WealthTek.

AJ Bell said that its investments arm had grown to £3.4bn in assets under management last year, with its core multi-asset range delivering top quartile returns compared to their Investment Association sector average in recent years.

Kevin Doran, managing director of AJ Bell's D2C proposition, said: "James brings us yet more experience and expertise to the team at a time where we are seeing lots of interest from investors and advisers in our low-cost investment solutions."

Flintoft added: "I am delighted to be joining the vibrant AJ Bell investment team at this point in the growth trajectory. Kevin and the team have built a proposition that is both principled and engaging, and I look forward to contributing to the success story."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Charles Schwab opens US investing platform to UK

ESG funds swell in numbers despite disclosure failures

More on Fund management

Geoff Dailey of BNP Paribas AM
Fund management

BNP Paribas AM makes US equities promotion

Geoff Dailey

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 30 January 2023 • 1 min read
Sajiv Vaid is set to retire at the end of the year
Fund management

Fidelity poaches HSBC manager as Sajiv Vaid retires

Sajiv Vaid to depart

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 30 January 2023 • 2 min read
De Vries was previously global head of convertible bonds for DWS Frankfurt
Fund management

New Capital appoints Paulus De Vries as portfolio manager

New Capital Global Convertible Bond fund

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment trusts have worst year since 2008

01 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Jupiter sole UK asset manager involved in Adani share sale

01 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

AJ Bell appoints new fund manager

01 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Chrysalis NAV drops 13% in Q4 but hopeful on IPOs

01 February 2023 • 3 min read
06

Treasury sets out plans to regulate crypto

01 February 2023 • 2 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot