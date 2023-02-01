AJ Bell appoints new fund manager

James Flintoft has been appointed as a fund manager at AJ Bell.

Joining the firm last month, Flintoft was previously head of portfolio management at Vertem Asset Management, where he spent ten years.

In his role at Vertem, he managed the firm's MPS proposition, which was on the first ‘on platform' MPS.

He also worked as head of investments at WealthTek.

AJ Bell said that its investments arm had grown to £3.4bn in assets under management last year, with its core multi-asset range delivering top quartile returns compared to their Investment Association sector average in recent years.

Kevin Doran, managing director of AJ Bell's D2C proposition, said: "James brings us yet more experience and expertise to the team at a time where we are seeing lots of interest from investors and advisers in our low-cost investment solutions."

Flintoft added: "I am delighted to be joining the vibrant AJ Bell investment team at this point in the growth trajectory. Kevin and the team have built a proposition that is both principled and engaging, and I look forward to contributing to the success story."