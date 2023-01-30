BNP Paribas AM makes US equities promotion

Geoff Dailey

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Geoff Dailey of BNP Paribas AM
Image:

Geoff Dailey of BNP Paribas AM

BNP Paribas Asset Management has appointed Geoff Dailey as head of US equities.

Dailey will take up the role in February, and will then succeed Pamela Woo as head of US equities at the end of June, following her retirement.

Woo retires after 30 years in the financial industry, including almost 20 years at BNPP AM.

Having worked alongside Woo since 2014 as a senior portfolio manager, Dailey is currently lead portfolio manager on the firm's US mid-cap strategy and co-portfolio manager on the US small-cap strategy.

He also manages the team's investments in the financials and real estate sectors.

Guy Davies, CIO of fundamental active equities at BNPP AM, said: "Geoff has more than 20 years' experience in the industry and as a key, senior member of the team with a strong investment pedigree and leadership profile, he is the natural successor for Pamela. 

"This succession and transition has been well anticipated and there will be no change to the team's established investment process and philosophy."

He said: "We thank Pamela for her dedication to our clients, to our firm and to the team. She has enjoyed a successful career spanning 30 years, of which 20 have been with BNP Paribas Asset Management. 

"She leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Evelyn Partners sees record operating income in 2022

Coupland Cardiff AM hires Jonathan Asante for EM team

More on Fund management

Sajiv Vaid is set to retire at the end of the year
Fund management

Fidelity poaches HSBC manager as Sajiv Vaid retires

Sajiv Vaid to depart

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 30 January 2023 • 2 min read
De Vries was previously global head of convertible bonds for DWS Frankfurt
Fund management

New Capital appoints Paulus De Vries as portfolio manager

New Capital Global Convertible Bond fund

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 January 2023 • 1 min read
John Baur of Eaton Vance to retire in 2024.
Fund management

Eaton Vance co-head of emerging markets debt set to retire

John Baur

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 24 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Former Allianz fund manager accuses firm of double-crossing - reports

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Home REIT deals under scrutiny by National Crime Agency over allegations of bribery

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

M&G Wealth unveils investment app

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Coupland Cardiff AM hires Jonathan Asante for EM team

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

Evelyn Partners sees record operating income in 2022

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot