BNP Paribas AM makes US equities promotion

Dailey will take up the role in February, and will then succeed Pamela Woo as head of US equities at the end of June, following her retirement.

Woo retires after 30 years in the financial industry, including almost 20 years at BNPP AM.

Having worked alongside Woo since 2014 as a senior portfolio manager, Dailey is currently lead portfolio manager on the firm's US mid-cap strategy and co-portfolio manager on the US small-cap strategy.

He also manages the team's investments in the financials and real estate sectors.

Guy Davies, CIO of fundamental active equities at BNPP AM, said: "Geoff has more than 20 years' experience in the industry and as a key, senior member of the team with a strong investment pedigree and leadership profile, he is the natural successor for Pamela.

"This succession and transition has been well anticipated and there will be no change to the team's established investment process and philosophy."

He said: "We thank Pamela for her dedication to our clients, to our firm and to the team. She has enjoyed a successful career spanning 30 years, of which 20 have been with BNP Paribas Asset Management.

"She leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes."