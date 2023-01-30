Fidelity poaches HSBC manager as Sajiv Vaid retires

Sajiv Vaid is set to retire at the end of the year

Pankhania joins the firm from HSBC Asset Management, where he was a senior credit portfolio manager and head of UK credit solutions.

Vaid is set to step down as a named portfolio manager on all his strategies on 30 September, remaining at Fidelity until the end of 2023 in an advisory perspective.

Following Vaid's departure Kris Atkinson will assume lead portfolio manager responsibility for several of the funds he has co-managed with Vaid in the past five years.

Atkinson began at Fidelity in 2000 in the investment analyst team, before becoming portfolio manager in 2013.

Meanwhile, Pankhania will join Atkinson as co-manager of Fidelity Sustainable MoneyBuilder Income, Fidelity Short Dated Corporate Bond, Fidelity Extra Income, Fidelity Funds - Sustainable Climate Bond and Fidelity Funds - Global Corporate Bond funds.

He will also join Atkinson and Ian Fishwick to become a co-manager on Fidelity Sterling Corporate Bond, Fidelity Sustainable UK Aggregate Bond and Fidelity Long Dated Sterling Corporate Bond funds.

Pankhania began at Fidelity today (30 January) and will be based in London, reporting into Steve Ellis, global CIO, fixed income.

Before HSBC AM, Pankhania worked at BlackRock for seven years, most recently as a senior global credit portfolio manager, and began his career at PIMCO.

Ellis said: "Fidelity's 100-strong fixed income team and co-manager structure means the team draw upon a wealth of skill and expertise, working seamlessly together to drive the best outcome for our clients.

"In recent years, we have progressively added depth to the teams working most closely with Sajiv so that we can effect a smooth transition."

He said the appointment of Kris as lead-manager, coupled with the "extensive investment experience Shamil brings to the team, will allow for a unified transition of portfolio management duties, while adding further bench strength to the wider team".

"We would like to thank Sajiv for his dedication and hard work after more than 30 years in the investment industry and wish him all the best as he steps into retirement," the CIO said.