New Capital appoints Paulus De Vries as portfolio manager

De Vries will serve as co-portfolio manager of EFG Asset Management's $289m New Capital Global Convertible Bond fund, which aims to achieve long-term appreciation and income through capital growth.

De Vries will be working with Xavier Linsenmaier, who has managed the fund since launch in December 2019.

He joined the firm from DWS Frankfurt, where he was global head of convertible bonds for and lead fund manager on the DWS Invest Convertibles fund.

Prior to that, he was managing director at Jefferies International London, and has also held roles at Credit Suisse, KBC Financial Products and HSBC.

The global convertible bond fund is a concentrated portfolio of about 50 companies, with a notable exposure to the small- and mid-cap universe.

Moz Afzal, global CIO of EFG, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Paulus to EFG Asset Management. He is an excellent addition to the company, and I have every confidence that the Fund will continue to build on its success in both Paulus and Xavier's hands.

"The risk return profile of global convertible bonds and the issuers that the asset class brings to market, make it a relevant proposition, we believe, to complement an institutional or retail portfolio focused on long term capital appreciation."