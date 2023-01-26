85% of crypto firms fail to meet FCA standards

Worst failure rate for new remit

Around 85% of cryptoasset firms that applied to the Financial Conduct Authority for registration were unable to demonstrate they met the minimum standards required, the Treasury Committee has revealed.

The statistic was published today (26 January) following the Treasury Committee's questioning of senior individuals at the FCA over the cryptoasset industry.

Under the FCA's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regime, crypto firms are required to meet certain standards.

During the Treasury Committee session, the regulator revealed that a significant proportion of crypto firm applications were of a "poor standard", with only 5% progressing on the first attempt.

The FCA said that 73% of the applications had been withdrawn or failed, representing the most significant withdrawal or failure rate it had seen when taking on a new remit.

In some cases, the regulator identified likely financial crime or direct links to organised crime, and referred the firms to law enforcement agencies.

The FCA also found that key personnel "lacked the appropriate knowledge, skills and experience to carry out their roles and control risks effectively".

Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee, said: "We are in the middle of an inquiry into crypto regulation and these statistics have not disabused us of the impression that parts of this industry are a ‘Wild West'."

