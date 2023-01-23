Baillie Gifford revamps Global Stewardship fund

Now Sustainable Growth fund

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The fund will now be the Sustainable Growth fund. Credit: Earth Security
Image:

The fund will now be the Sustainable Growth fund. Credit: Earth Security

Baillie Gifford is set to rename its Global Stewardship fund, now the Sustainable Growth fund, from 31 March and will change the fund’s leadership team.

The £616m fund was launched in 2015, investing in sustainable growth companies.

Baillie Gifford said that the overall investment proposition of the fund will remain unchanged, but the typical number of stocks held will reduce from 70-100 to 55-80.

Baillie Gifford US Growth trust doubles down on strategy

The fund is currently managed by six fund managers, Gary Robinson, Matt Brett, Mike Gush, Toby Ross, Zaki Sabir and Craig Noble. From January, Ross and new manager Katherine Davidson will lead the team.

Davidson joined the firm in September 2022, following a 14-year career as a specialist sustainability fund manager at Schroders.

Meanwhile, Ross has been closely involved in the fund's strategy, having led the firm's sustainable growth team. He has worked at Baillie Gifford as an investment manager since 2006 and will become a partner of the firm in May.

Jupiter merges, closes and overhauls four funds in January

James Budden, director, marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, said: "These changes represent an evolution and clarification of the investment proposition of this fund. It looks for companies that can sustain profitable growth for a long time, businesses which will prosper because they are a force for good.

"Baillie Gifford Sustainable Growth brings these two aspects together, and Toby and Katherine are well-placed to deliver returns to investors in this way."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Guinness launches OEIC versions of four Irish funds

Spring Budget set for 15 March

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Edward Guinness, CEO of Guinness Global Investors
Unit trusts/OEICs

Guinness launches OEIC versions of four Irish funds

Same investment process and managers

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 January 2023 • 1 min read
Manager of the Marlborough Multi Cap Income fund Siddarth Chand Lall
Unit trusts/OEICs

Hargreaves Lansdown drops Marlborough Multi Cap Income from Wealth Shortlist

‘Not consistently added value’

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 December 2022 • 2 min read
The fund is managed by Thede Rüst and Anton Nykvist
Unit trusts/OEICs

Nordea AM launches Global Social Bond fund

Article 9

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 19 December 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Jupiter merges, closes and overhauls six funds in January

23 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

Baillie Gifford US Growth trust doubles down on strategy

23 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

GAM and Liontrust among four top ten dropouts in FE Crown Ratings rebalance

23 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Year of the Rabbit: Investors warm towards China but hesitation remains

23 January 2023 • 6 min read
05

What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Rabbit?

23 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

Nomura AM makes manager hire to launch corporate hybrid bond strategy

23 January 2023 • 1 min read
24 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2023

Register now
Trustpilot