Baillie Gifford revamps Global Stewardship fund

The fund will now be the Sustainable Growth fund.

The £616m fund was launched in 2015, investing in sustainable growth companies.

Baillie Gifford said that the overall investment proposition of the fund will remain unchanged, but the typical number of stocks held will reduce from 70-100 to 55-80.

The fund is currently managed by six fund managers, Gary Robinson, Matt Brett, Mike Gush, Toby Ross, Zaki Sabir and Craig Noble. From January, Ross and new manager Katherine Davidson will lead the team.

Davidson joined the firm in September 2022, following a 14-year career as a specialist sustainability fund manager at Schroders.

Meanwhile, Ross has been closely involved in the fund's strategy, having led the firm's sustainable growth team. He has worked at Baillie Gifford as an investment manager since 2006 and will become a partner of the firm in May.

James Budden, director, marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, said: "These changes represent an evolution and clarification of the investment proposition of this fund. It looks for companies that can sustain profitable growth for a long time, businesses which will prosper because they are a force for good.

"Baillie Gifford Sustainable Growth brings these two aspects together, and Toby and Katherine are well-placed to deliver returns to investors in this way."