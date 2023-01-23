Guinness launches OEIC versions of four Irish funds

Guinness Global Investors has launched four UK-domiciled OEICs of the firm’s Irish UCITS funds.

The funds are: TB Guinness European Equity Income, TB Guinness Global Innovators, TB Guinness Sustainable Energy and TB Guinness Sustainable Global Equity.

They will all have the same investment process, philosophy and fund managers as their Irish equivalents.

The Guinness European Equity Income fund, managed by Nick Edwards, lost 5% in 2022, according to data from Morningstar. The fund will maintain the same OCF as its Irish equivalent at 0.89%.

The Guinness Global Innovators strategy, managed by Ian Mortimer and Matthew Page, was down 20.7% in 2022. The fund will decrease the OCF from its Irish equivalent from 0.99% to 0.79%.

The Guinness Sustainable Energy fund, managed by Will Riley and Jonathan Waghorn, lost 1.5% in 2022 The fund will maintain the same OCF as its Irish equivalent at 0.67%.

Finally, the Guinness Sustainable Global Equity fund, managed by Joseph Stephens and Sagar Thanki, fell 3.6% in the last year. It will maintain the same OCF as its Irish equivalent at 0.89%.

The funds will join Guinness Global Investors' existing range of UK-domiciled funds of the Asian Equity Income fund, Global Equity Income fund and Global Energy fund.

Edward Guinness, CEO of Guinness, said: "We are pleased to have launched the latest funds to our UK OEIC range in response to strong demand from the UK financial adviser community, in particular.

"As a global business we want to make sure our funds are easily accessible to as wide a community of investors as possible and these new funds will help our valued UK-based advisers to efficiently allocate to our funds."

