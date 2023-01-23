Jupiter merges, closes and overhauls six funds in January

The fund group's new CEO Matthew Beesley announced at the firm's Q3 trading update in October that it would be embarking on a "fund rationalising programme", which would see around 25% of Jupiter's funds merged, closed or repositioned.

Just this month, the firm has informed shareholders of six different funds of either a closure, change in investment process or merger.

The Merian European Equity (ex UK) fund is due to be closed, according to a letter sent to shareholders on 12 January.

Jupiter splits CIO role and pushes on with fund restructuring plans

In it, Jupiter said it had seen "limited demand for it from clients and we believe that it is unlikely to attract new investors in the future".

The fund is now due to close on 2 March this year.

Jupiter said in the letter that it was focused on providing a suite of funds which provide investors with a range of outcomes and are ultimately attractive to them.

"This closure forms part of our efforts to offer clients a clearer and better articulated range of products," it added.

The Jupiter Pacific Equity fund is due to change its investment objective, including expanding its investable universe and seeking to generate income as well as growth.

As such, the company is also seeking to rename the fund from Jupiter Pacific Equity to Jupiter Asia Pacific Income fund.

This is all subject to shareholder approval, and an extraordinary general meeting has been called for the 22 February to vote on the changes, in a letter seen by Investment Week.

Jupiter appoints head of equities as it pushes ahead with split CIO role

On the 11 January, Jupiter also wrote to clients in the Jupiter Asian and Jupiter Asian Income portfolios with a proposal to merge the two together, and on the same day, contacted shareholders in the Jupiter North American Income fund about it merging into the Jupiter Merian North American Equity portfolio.

The deadline to vote on both counts was 6 February and if approved, the two mergers will be completed on 10 March.

Jupiter has experienced significant outflows the past year and the CEO's audit of its funds have seen some senior exits from the firm, including the head of multi-asset back in September.

Over the past 12 months, the company's share price has fallen close to 37%.

A spokesperson for Jupiter told Investment Week: "Amid a rapidly changing investment landscape, it is important that we retain a clear focus on growing and developing our core strategies and design our range accordingly."

They added: "We have undergone a process to rationalise our fund range, to reduce complexity and to make sure that we are focused on what we are good at.

"While the restructure of our product offering is ongoing, we believe we now have the right fund management teams in place across the range to address our clients' needs."

Other amendments were made in the final half of 2022, including the closure of the Merian Asian Equity Income fund, on the grounds that it was "unlikely to attract new material investors in the future", according to its letters to shareholders.

A merger of the Jupiter Global Managed into Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities was approved by shareholders on 29 September, with 94.9% of the votes cast in favour of the change.

The merger was completed just under a month later on 28 October.

Another merger of the Jupiter Merian US Equity Income and Jupiter Merian North American Equity funds was approved and completed on 16 December.

Four portfolios were closed amidst the cull, with Jupiter Flexible Income, Jupiter Flexible Macro (Lux), Jupiter Global Equity Income Fund and the Jupiter European Income fund closed due to shrinking assets or citing unpopularity with clients, again.

There were also share class closures, respectively, for six funds: Jupiter Merian Global Equity Income; Jupiter Merian US Equity Income, Jupiter Emerging Market Debt Income, Jupiter Europe (ex UK) Smaller Companies, Jupiter Merian North American Equity and Jupiter UK Alpha funds.