Nomura AM makes manager hire to launch corporate hybrid bond strategy

Nomura Asset Management has appointed Julian Marks as head of hybrid bonds within the firm’s fixed income team.

The firm said that Marks' initial focus will be on launching a dedicated corporate hybrid bond strategy for the firm.

He will report to Yuji Maeda, head of fixed income.

Marks joins the firm from Neuberger Berman, where he spent 15 years of his career.

Nomura bolsters EM corporate bonds team with hire from Fisch AM

There, he recently lead portfolio manager on the firm's Corporate Hybrid Bond fund, as well as a portfolio manager on broader investment grade credit mandates.

Maeda said: "I am delighted that Julian is joining us - his strong track record and deep expertise in managing Corporate Hybrid Bond strategies are of particular value to us, complementing our fixed income capabilities.

"Julian's appointment will better position us to continue providing the investment performance that our clients know and expect and will enable us to launch new fixed income strategies for our clients."

Marks added: "I am very excited to be joining Nomura Asset Management.

"The quality and depth of the Global Fixed Income team and its strong coverage of the European Investment Grade Credit universe provide the ideal platform from which to launch a dedicated Corporate Hybrid Bond strategy."

