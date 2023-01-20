Tellworth makes investment analyst hire from Jeffries

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Tellworth Investments has hired Jamie Seed as an investment analyst at the firm.

Seed specialises in UK large and mid-cap companies, and joins Tellworth's team of seven other fund managers and analysts.

He was previously vice president pan Euro SMID sales for Jefferies, and before that held various roles at Numis.

John Warren, joint founder of Tellworth, said: "We are very excited to expand our team and bring on Jamie, which demonstrates our commitment to expanding our research capability in the UK.

"This, combined with the ongoing development of our proprietary data-driven research tools, means we are well positioned to continue growing our business.

"We are committed to offering our clients actively managed UK equity strategies and see plenty of opportunities for generating alpha in the new year."

