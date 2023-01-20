Octopus launches £30m fundraise for Future Generations VCT

Share offer open until 18 January 2024

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
One investment theme the VCT will focus on is healthcare revitalisation, targeting companies investing in modern healthcare industries.
Octopus Investments has launched a new £30m fundraise for its Future Generations venture capital trust.

The VCT invests in early-stage companies with high growth potential. It was launched as a new product last year, as part of Octopus' growing sustainability offering.

One of the investment themes the vehicle will target include firms at the forefront of reducing carbon emissions, protecting ecosystems, or creating a circular economy that removes waste.

It will also invest in businesses using technology to further society, such as those improving access to digital learning, making financial advice widely available, or providing cybersecurity and privacy solutions.

Another theme will be healthcare revitalisation, targeting companies investing in modern healthcare industries, through helping people overcome addictions or creating software that will make healthcare services more efficient.

The VCT is led by an all-female board, including Helen Sinclair, Joanna Santinon and Emma Davies, and is managed by Simon King, partner in Octopus Ventures.

The share offer is open until 18 January 2024, but may close earlier if fully subscribed. The minimum investment is £3,000 while the maximum investment qualifying for tax relief is £200,000.

King said: "As we begin 2023, it is clear that society faces very real issues, from the tremendous impact of climate change as seen with Europe having its hottest year on record in 2022, to the NHS being under even more pressure than it was during the pandemic. 

"Businesses have a critical role to play in solving these problems and increasingly we are seeing that it is the nimble and innovative start-ups that are coming to the fore in creating solutions. It is these companies that the Future Generations VCT is specifically seeking out."

Jess Franks, head of retail investment products, added: "In the current fundraising environment, companies with high growth potential are struggling to raise capital. 

"However, VCTs continue to show their significance in how they allow investors to provide this support to smaller UK companies."

