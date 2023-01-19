Mediolanum poaches new head of multi management from Allianz

Based in Dublin, Carlino will report to CIO Christophe Jaubert. He succeeds Bish Limbu, who the firm said would continue to serve as an adviser.

In his new role, Carlino will be responsible for leading both the manager selection team and multi-manager portfolio management team, as well as sitting on the firm's investment committee.

Carlino has had 22 years in the industry, most recently working as global CIO for multi-asset strategies at Allianz Global Investors, and has also worked as portfolio manager for Commerzbank and RAS Asset Management.

Meanwhile, Inma Conde has been promoted to head of ESG at the firm, a newly created role, and will also report to Jaubert.

To replace him as head of manager research, the firm has appointed Jason Samons, who will report to Carlino. Samons was previously deputy head of manager research at the firm, and before that worked at St James' Place, most recently as head of equities.

Carlino said: "Mediolanum's ambition, its constant investment in human resources and technology, its diverse product offering and its attention to the end consumer make this an exciting time to join the firm.

"I am very much looking forward to contributing to MIFL's success story in delivering sustained outperformance for our clients across a range of strategies."

Jaubert added: "I am delighted Giorgio will join our team in Dublin as he will be instrumental to the firms next phase in our growth. Giorgio brings an impressive performance track record across different strategies, and we will greatly benefit from his investment expertise and knowledge."