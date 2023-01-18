Federated Hermes hires ex-Jupiter manager to stewardship team

Teverson will be based in London and oversee EOS's engagement plan for corporate and public policy, and market best practices across Asia and Global Emerging Markets

Previously head of strategy for global emerging market equities at Jupiter, Teverson left the firm in March 2022, where he also managed Jupiter's Global Emerging Market fund from when he joined in 2014 and Emerging and Frontier Income trust from its launch in 2017.

Following his departure, the Jupiter Emerging and Frontier Income trust was voluntarily liquidated.

Prior to Jupiter, he also held various positions at Standard Life Investments.

Federated Hermes said it now has over 45 people on its stewardship and responsibility team, making it one of the largest stewardship resources in the world.

Teverson said: "Global momentum behind shareholder proposals on climate and human rights remain on the increase, with Asia and emerging markets at the forefront of this expansion.

"We are also seeing Asian regulators progressively encourage the adoption and disclosure of Paris aligned transition strategies.

"The team and I look forward to broadening the climate conversation from a focus on environmental risk to amplify the social risk of failing to ensure a just transition, alongside our existing programme of engagement."

Bruce Duguid, head of stewardship at Federated Hermes, added: "I am very pleased to welcome Ross to the team, with his deep experience in stewardship and company engagement.

"Asia and the Emerging Markets are particularly important for our stewardship clients and someone of Ross's calibre will be a significant addition to our global platform."