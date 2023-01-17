JM Finn shakes up investment management team

Bayliss retired at the end of last year, after 16 years at the firm. He also served on the firm's management committee.

As a result, JM Finn has shaken up the management team from 1 January, with Paul Dyas becoming head of investment management and Mark Powell being promoted to head of London.

Dyas, who has been with the firm since 1993, is an investment director and management committee member. The firm said that he will continue to work alongside Barry Smead, COO investment management, in taking responsibility for all client facing activity.

Powell is an investment director and head of charities, and will continue to lead the firm's charity team. He has worked at the firm for 19 years and will report into Dyas in his new role.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Goldring has replaced Bayliss as head of the Bury St Edmunds branch, having joined the firm 16 years ago. He is also an investment director and will be supported by Pamela Davies.

Davies has assumed the role of deputy head of the branch, having spent five years at the firm as a portfolio risk analyst.

Hugo Bedford, CEO of JM Finn, said: "Brett's calm and considered approach to the management of his clients and JM Finn will be greatly missed and I would like to thank him on behalf of the firm for all his hard work and commitment to the business over the years. We wish him a happy retirement and all the very best for the years ahead.

"I look forward to working more closely with Paul, Mark, Jonathan and Pamela in their new roles as we work hard to continue delivering quality investment and wealth management services for our clients."