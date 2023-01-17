JM Finn shakes up investment management team

New head of investment management

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Paul Dyas, JM Finn's new head of investment management
Image:

Paul Dyas, JM Finn's new head of investment management

JM Finn has made a number of changes to the firm’s investment management leadership following the retirement of Brett Bayliss, former investment director and head of branches.

Bayliss retired at the end of last year, after 16 years at the firm. He also served on the firm's management committee.

As a result, JM Finn has shaken up the management team from 1 January, with Paul Dyas becoming head of investment management and Mark Powell being promoted to head of London.

Dyas, who has been with the firm since 1993, is an investment director and management committee member. The firm said that he will continue to work alongside Barry Smead, COO investment management, in taking responsibility for all client facing activity.

Powell is an investment director and head of charities, and will continue to lead the firm's charity team. He has worked at the firm for 19 years and will report into Dyas in his new role.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Goldring has replaced Bayliss as head of the Bury St Edmunds branch, having joined the firm 16 years ago. He is also an investment director and will be supported by Pamela Davies.

Davies has assumed the role of deputy head of the branch, having spent five years at the firm as a portfolio risk analyst.

Hugo Bedford, CEO of JM Finn, said: "Brett's calm and considered approach to the management of his clients and JM Finn will be greatly missed and I would like to thank him on behalf of the firm for all his hard work and commitment to the business over the years. We wish him a happy retirement and all the very best for the years ahead.

"I look forward to working more closely with Paul, Mark, Jonathan and Pamela in their new roles as we work hard to continue delivering quality investment and wealth management services for our clients."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

FE fundinfo co-founder and director departs firm

One in five Article 9 funds underreport exposure to fossil fuels

More on Fund management

Prior to Oldfield, Sunnucks worked as an associate director in M&A advisory at NovitasFTCL
Fund management

Oldfield Partners hires emerging markets analyst

Charles Sunnucks

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 12 January 2023 • 1 min read
Christophe Boucher of ABN AMRO
Fund management

ABN AMRO Investment Solutions appoints new CIO

Christophe Boucher

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 January 2023 • 1 min read
Suzanne Hutchins
Fund management

Newton IM real return manager Suzanne Hutchins dies

Three decades with firm

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 December 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Large asset managers 'block progress' on ESG issues in 2022

17 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Four graphs explaining... multi-asset

12 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

M&G appoints asset management CEO

17 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

Natixis IM appoints head of international distribution

17 January 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK wages rise at fastest rate outside pandemic period

17 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

FTSE 100 nears record high

16 January 2023 • 1 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot