Oldfield Partners hires emerging markets analyst

Sunnucks began at the start of this year, working on the firm's emerging markets and emerging markets ex China offerings.

Prior to Oldfield, Sunnucks served as an associate director in M&A advisory at NovitasFTCL.

He also previously worked at Jupiter Asset Management, beginning as an equity analyst and eventually working as a fund manager for the Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income trust.

Tom Taylor, portfolio manager at the firm, said: "We are delighted that Charlie has joined the OP investment team to focus on the Emerging Markets Equities strategies.

"His experience, disposition, and analytical thinking were a match for us and will further the OP approach into the future."

Sunnucks: "I am excited to be joining a firm that is recognised for its deep domain expertise in value investing.

"I believe that EM currently has some of the most attractively valued bottom-up opportunities of any asset class and I look forward to working on these names with Tom and the broader team."