Hargreaves Lansdown drops Marlborough Multi Cap Income from Wealth Shortlist

Senior investment analyst at the fund platform Joseph Hill described manager Siddarth Chand Lall as an "experienced investor" but noted HL's conviction in the fund had been tested of late.

"While the fund got off to a strong start after its launch in July 2011, it has failed to deliver better returns than the UK stock market, represented by the FTSE All Share index, in recent years," Hill wrote."

"Our analysis suggests that, for several years, the manager has not consistently added value through stock selection.

"This is a key factor we analyse when assessing a fund manager, and represents their ability to pick strong performing companies regardless of what size or sector they are in."

Hill noted that while many finds with a focus on UK small and medium-sized firms have struggled over the past 12 months, the Marlborough offering had performed worse than most of its peers.

HL cited the annual percentage growth of the fund between November 2021 and November 2022, dropping 16% over the 12 months, compared to 3.4% growth of the average fund in the IA UK Equity Income sector and 6.5% growth of the FTSE All Share, according to its data.

Hill added, the HL team no longer believed there was "as much collaboration and interaction with other smaller companies investors at Marlborough as we would like to see" and explained the fund was set up precisely to harness the capabilities of the group's broader expertise, but this was no longer being used to its "full extent".

In July of this year, HL appointed Chand Lall to run a bespoke segregated mandate on the platform's behalf, investing in UK equity income.

A Marlborough spokesperson told Investment Week: "Marlborough Multi Cap Income has a bias to small and mid-cap companies and, as would be expected, has lagged during a period when smaller companies are out of favour.

"However, the fund has outperformed the UK Equity Income sector since launch in July 2011 and has bounced back strongly from past periods of short-term underperformance.

"The fund's core investment team continue to work closely with our award-winning wider UK smaller companies team."