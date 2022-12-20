Newton IM real return manager Suzanne Hutchins dies

Three decades with firm

James Baxter-Derrington
Suzanne Hutchins
Suzanne Hutchins, real return fund manager who worked with Newton Investment Management for almost three decades, has died.

Working as global portfolio manager and team leader of the real return strategy, Hutchins brought her perspective from a fine arts major to the world of investment.

"Just like a painting or a sculpture, my investment decisions are a result of my unique understanding of the world around me," Hutchins had said.

She also worked closely with BNY Mellon Investment Management's Diversity Project alongside other firms, in order to address the impact the loss of performance continuity as a result of leave of absence can have on an investment career.

Newton CEO Euan Munro said: "Everyone at Newton is deeply saddened by the news that our dear colleague Suzanne Hutchins, head of our real return team, passed away. She had a passion for investing, for her clients, and for her team that was infectious, and was one of the reasons I joined Newton. Dedicating nearly thirty years to Newton, she cared about her team and her colleagues, and they in turn regarded her with huge affection and admiration.

"A pioneer in our industry, she championed for diversity both at Newton and across the asset management space. She was both moulded by Newton, and key in moulding the next generation of its investors. Suzanne was among the best of us, which is why we will miss her so much.

"We are offering support to Suzanne's family and our colleagues during this tragic time."

James Baxter-Derrington
