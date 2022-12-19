The fund is managed by Thede Rüst and Anton Nykvist

The Nordea 1 - Global Social Bond fund will be managed by Thede Rüst and Anton Nykvist, who also head up the firm's Global Green Bond fund.

This fund, which is classified as Article 9 under SFDR, invests in labelled social bonds and debt that positively contribute to social and environmental objectives to create beneficial impact, while also generating sustainable stakeholder value.

Nordea's roster of other social strategies includes a global social empowerment fund, global climate and social impact fund and global gender diversity fund.

While the majority of the fund's assets are invested in government and supranational debt, it also invests in debt issued by financial institutions and corporates.

Rüst said: "We are incredibly excited about the launch of Nordea 1 - Global Social Bond fund, as debt markets play a crucial role in funding the projects vital for a sustainable and more equitable future.

"The solution focuses on the ‘S' in ESG, which is increasingly a focus area for investors. We cannot achieve a sustainable world without tackling the pressing social problems facing society today."