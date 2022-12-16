Court date set for first hearing in Link Woodford case

19 and 20 December

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Link Fund Solutions opposes the proposal and continues to deny any liability to investors.
Image:

Link Fund Solutions opposes the proposal and continues to deny any liability to investors.

A court date has been set for the first hearing in the group claim brought on behalf of investors in the former Woodford Equity Income fund.

Presented by Leigh Day and Harcus Parker, the claim will have its first hearing on 19 and 20 December at the High Court in London.

It will be used to consider the application brought against Link Fund Solutions, asking the court to make orders regarding the case management.

Link Group takeover deal collapses on FCA Woodford conditions

Those considerations include: managing the group claims into a single group litigation order; appointing Leigh Day and Harcus Parker lead solicitors; set deadlines for parties to file pleadings; set a deadline for investors to join the claim; establish a register of claimants.

Link Fund Solutions opposes the proposal and continues to deny any liability to investors.

The hearing may either end with the judge setting out their decisions in response to the application, or this may be reserved for the new year.

The hearing will not decide the outcome of the claimants' claims. If the case continues all the way to trial, it could still be several years before a final resolution is reached.

Link Fund Solutions up for sale amid FCA investigation over Woodford failings

Meriel Hodgson-Teall, senior associate at Leigh Day, said: "This hearing is an important step forward in the claims being made on behalf of investors in the Woodford Equity Income fund.

"Thousands of investors in this fund have suffered life-changing financial losses, which they allege is a result of Link Fund Solutions' failings in managing the fund.

"Actively managing the claims through a Group Litigation Order will ensure that the claims are progressed as fairly and efficiently as possible to a resolution. Leigh Day continues to work tirelessly to advance the claims on behalf of our clients as quickly as possible, and to seek the best outcome achievable."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Deep Dive: Reopening economy set to boost Japan opportunities

Caution surrounds 'stubbornly high' inflation despite further US CPI falls

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

On news manager Michael Clark is to retire at the end of 2022.
Unit trusts/OEICs

Square Mile downgrades two Fidelity funds

River & Mercantile European upgraded

Laura Miller
clock 06 December 2022 • 1 min read
This is Man AHL’s first Article 9 fund under SFDR
Unit trusts/OEICs

Man Group launches firm's first systematic Article 9 fund

Managed by Man AHL

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 24 November 2022 • 1 min read
T. Rowe Price eyes 2023 gains with high yield bond fund launch
Unit trusts/OEICs

T. Rowe Price eyes 2023 gains with high yield bond fund launch

Global high yield fund

Laura Miller
clock 23 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Royal London Asset Management Outlook 2023

16 December 2022 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice Video: Take Advantage of Today's Attractive Bond Yields

16 December 2022 • 1 min read
03

Court date set for first hearing in Link Woodford case

16 December 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Myths and Misconceptions in the Active vs. Passive Debate

15 December 2022 • 5 min read
05

Industry Voice Video: Aegon AM sustainable equity team answer 5 in 5

13 December 2022 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Bullish on bonds in 2023

16 December 2022 • 5 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Capital Group Webinar: New year, new opportunities: investment prospects in 2023

Register now
Trustpilot