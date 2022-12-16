Court date set for first hearing in Link Woodford case

Link Fund Solutions opposes the proposal and continues to deny any liability to investors.

Presented by Leigh Day and Harcus Parker, the claim will have its first hearing on 19 and 20 December at the High Court in London.

It will be used to consider the application brought against Link Fund Solutions, asking the court to make orders regarding the case management.

Those considerations include: managing the group claims into a single group litigation order; appointing Leigh Day and Harcus Parker lead solicitors; set deadlines for parties to file pleadings; set a deadline for investors to join the claim; establish a register of claimants.

The hearing may either end with the judge setting out their decisions in response to the application, or this may be reserved for the new year.

The hearing will not decide the outcome of the claimants' claims. If the case continues all the way to trial, it could still be several years before a final resolution is reached.

Meriel Hodgson-Teall, senior associate at Leigh Day, said: "This hearing is an important step forward in the claims being made on behalf of investors in the Woodford Equity Income fund.

"Thousands of investors in this fund have suffered life-changing financial losses, which they allege is a result of Link Fund Solutions' failings in managing the fund.

"Actively managing the claims through a Group Litigation Order will ensure that the claims are progressed as fairly and efficiently as possible to a resolution. Leigh Day continues to work tirelessly to advance the claims on behalf of our clients as quickly as possible, and to seek the best outcome achievable."