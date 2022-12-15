JP Morgan launches China carbon transition fund

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition China Equity ETF seeks to replicate the Solactive JP Morgan Asset Management China Carbon Transition index, which includes large and mid-cap companies listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The ETF will invest in stocks benefitting from the transition to a low carbon economy and are those that are effectively managing the emissions, resources and climate-related risks.

It will also try to meet the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement and EU Climate Transition Benchmarks simultaneously.

JP Morgan cuts management fee on UK trust

The ETF will aim to achieve a minimum reduction of 7% on the average of greenhouse gas emissions of the index per annum and an overall reduction of at least 30%, compared to the investible universe.

Although it is a passive vehicle, its named managers are Yazann Romahi, Aijaz Hussain and Victor Li, who all work on the Quantitative Beta Solutions strategy for the asset manager.

Under SFDR, the fund holds an Article 9 rating, and has an ongoing charges figure of 0.35%.

It is available on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Deutsche Borse exchanges.

JP Morgan declined to comment on the launch.