'Orderly transition': HSBC ditches new oil and gas financing

Two of the UK's leading banks have today moved to bolster their climate commitments | Credit: iStock

Two of the UK's leading banks have today moved to bolster their climate commitments, with HSBC announcing it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields and Barclays confirming a new target to ramp up investment in climate tech start-ups to £500m by 2027.

In a major win for sustainable finance campaigners, HSBC today announced plans for an "accelerated phase down of fossil fuel sources with highest emissions intensity and greatest local environmental risks", as it updated its financing policies for oil, gas, and coal projects.

Most notably, the bank said it would stop providing new lending or capital markets finance for new oil and gas fields and related infrastructure, while simultaneously pledging to accelerate its activities in renewable energy and clean infrastructure.

In explaining its decision, the bank cited the International Energy Agency's net zero by 2050 report last year, which said no new fossil fuel extraction projects should be developed worldwide if there is to be a reasonable chance of limiting average global temperature rise to 1.5C.

HSBC emphasised the need for an "orderly transition", and said it would therefore continue to provide financing and investment in existing oil and gas fields at current levels until 2030 in order to maintain "necessary output". But it added that it would would then aim to slash such investments by half beyond 2030.

The bank also plans to continue to provide finance and advisory services to energy sector clients as long as they have energy transition plans in place consistent with HSBC's climate targets, including its 2030 target to cut absolute oil and gas sector emissions on its balance sheet by 34% against 2020 levels, and its overarching net zero goal for 2050.

"If a transition plan is not produced or if, after repeated engagement, is not consistent with our targets and commitments, we won't provide new finance, and may withdraw existing financing if appropriate," the bank said.

HSBC said oil and gas would follow different phase down curves on a 1.5C pathway "with a steeper decline in the demand for oil", and that it would therefore take this into account in its evaluation of clients' transition plans.

It also said its client engagement policy would focus on driving the adoption of "stringent" methane mitigation standards and investment in "carbon abatement technologies".

In addition, the bank announced fresh targets to bolster its thermal coal phase-out policy, with goals to slash its absolute on-balance sheet financed emissions from both thermal coal mining and coal power by 70% by the end of the decade, against a 2020 baseline.

Such moves come on top of HSBC's previously announced ambitions to provide $750bn to $1trn in "sustainable finance and investment" by 2030, as part of efforts to "accelerate our activities in renewable energy and clean infrastructure" in response to the "urgency of today's global energy crisis".

The announcement was broadly welcomed by campaign groups. ShareAction's head of banking Jeanne Martin said the bank's new policy "sends a strong message to fossil fuel giants and governments that banks' appetite for financing new oil and gas fields is diminishing".

"It sets a new minimum level of ambition for all banks committed to net zero," she said. "We urged major banks like Barclays and BNP Paribas to follow suit."

However, Martin also pointed out that HSBC's announcement only applies to asset financing, and therefore does not cover the "much larger proportion" of finance it still provides to companies with oil and gas expansion plans.

"We expect to see HSBC come forward with new proposals that will address this as soon as possible," she said.

Meanwhile, Greenpeace UK's senior climate campaigner Charlie Kronick said HSBC's announcement was "long overdue" and an "embarrassment for the UK government", which has this year handed out licenses to expand oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, despite the risks such projects pose to the 1.5C goal.

"Ministers are now in the absurd position of pressing on with new oil and gas licences when the science rules out expansion and now even some banks are pulling out," he said.

The government's plans are facing a series of legal challenges from Greenpeace and others, who argue the new licenses breach the UK's legal requirements under its Climate Change Act and the Paris Agreement.

Barclays

The announcement from HSBC came as rival bank Barclays today also bolstered its climate financing strategy, unveiling fresh plans to ramp up its investment in climate tech start-ups through its Sustainable Impact Capital portfolio to £500m by the end of 2027, a significant increase on the £175m set to be invested by 2025.

The bank said it was increasing its investment ambitions due to the success of climate tech investments made to date, which include £84m in climate-focused start-ups over the past two and a half years, including in firms working on property retrofit solutions, hydrogen technologies, and long-duration energy storage innovations.

A particular focus for the next stage of its climate tech investment cycle will be on carbon capture and hydrogen technologies, the bank said.

Moreover, Barclays today revealed it has already surpassed its 2025 target to deliver £150bn in social and environmental financing and it is now on track to deliver £100bn of green finance "well ahead" of its 2030 target date.

As a result, the bank also announced a fresh target today to facilitate $1trn of "sustainable and transition financing" between 2023 and the end of the decade, following a strategic review undertaken this year.

Daniel Hanna, global head of sustainable finance for Barclays' corporate and investment bank, cited the final agreement from last month's COP27 Climate Summit - which stated that $4trn to $6trn of annual investment is needed in renewables and decarbonisation solutions until 2030 to achieve net zero by 2050 - as evidence of the need for the bank to ramp up its own green investment commitments.

"Barclays is uniquely positioned to help scale the new climate technologies that will decarbonise industries and create green jobs," he said.

"Many of the technologies that are required to achieve net zero have not yet reached commercial scale. Barclays can play a critical role though leveraging our experience as an advisor, bank, and investor through our Sustainable Impact Capital Programme to help accelerate their development and adoption."

The moves from HSBC and Barclays represent a significant boost for the green finance movement at a time when the sector has faced push back from some financial firms that have threatened to quit net zero groups in protest at growing calls for them to quit carbon intensive investments.

Meanwhile, US banks and investors have faced mounting pressure from Republican politicians who have argued that ESG investment strategies could be in breach of fiduciary duties.

But advocates of sustainable investment practices have countered that plans to deliver net zero emission portfolios will help banks and investors maximise returns and minimise risks in the long term, as global efforts to decarbonise continue to accelerate. It looks as if HSBC and Barclays are minded to agree.