Yellen predicts US inflation will be lower next year

She told CBS' 60 Minutes yesterday (11 December): "I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there is not... an unanticipated shock."

According to Yellen, many of the factors that had driven up inflation were now subsiding, specifically shipping costs have come down, supply and delivery bottlenecks and gas prices had also eased.

Last month the US consumer price inflation index unexpectedly fell in October to 7.7%, down from 8.2% in September and the lowest level since January.

The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed CPI rose 0.4% month on month, less than the anticipated 0.6% from economists.

Fund managers and analysts responded positively to this, adding they hoped this meant the "worst was now behind them".

Still, the secretary said she was "hopeful" that the higher levels of inflation would be short lived.

"We are all aware that it is critically important that inflation be brought under control and not become endemic to our economy. And we are making sure that that will not happen."

The US economy did enter a technical recession in July, after suffering two consecutive quarters of negative growth, but the US approaches recession differently, arguing it is not determined by this measure, but rather a range of factors such as GDP, real income and employment.

At the time, the National Bureau of Economic Research did not declare the US to be in a recession.

In the interview, the secretary added that she did not believe a recession was necessary in order to bring down inflation, but could not rule out the possibility of one happening.

"There are always risks of a recession," she said. "The economy remains prone to shocks."

Yellen has served in the role since 2021, having previously worked as chair of the Federal Reserve since 2013 after succeeding Ben Bernanke.

Taking stock of the picture outside the US, Yellen had previously said that ending the war in Ukraine was the single best thing that can be done to help the global economy, a sentiment she doubled down on here.

The secretary said they were doing "everything we can to bring this war to a conclusion", which included providing Ukraine with both military and economic support, and implementing more than 1,000 sanctions on the Russian banking, energy and military industries.