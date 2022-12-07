China loosens zero-Covid policies to boost economy amid severe protests

The Chinese economy grew 3% year on year during the first nine months of 2022, well below Beijing’s year-end target of 5.5%.

In a statement reported by state broadcaster CCTV, China's State Council set out ten guidelines that loosen some restrictions.

This includes allowing home quarantine for the first time, rather than in hospital or quarantine centres, and scrapping the requirement to present health QR codes or a negative coronavirus test to enter most public places, among other measures.

China's path to net zero provides opportunities

The new guidelines also urge authorities to "ensure the normal functioning of society and basic medical services", stating that lockdowns should only be allowed in "high-risk areas". Even then, lockdowns should be lifted as soon as there are no new cases in five successive days, the Council said.

The move comes after a series of ongoing protests in over 20 Chinese cities against Beijing's zero-Covid policy in late November and early December, the largest display of civil disobedience in decades.

The relaxations follow a meeting of the Chinese Communist party's politburo that put stabilising the economy ahead of the fighting Covid-19.

China's economy grew 3% year on year during the first nine months of 2022, well below Beijing's year-end target of 5.5%.

The easing of Covid rules marks a significant departure for China. Chinese President Xi had previously said that Covid was a "devil virus" that only an "all-out people's war" could vanquish.

The great decoupling: A new era for China?

"After nearly three years of lockdown, people are tired of continuous mass testing or being forced to stay at home, so the public opinion has switched towards more pro reopening, which gives a government more pressure to open up," said Fiona Yang, co-manager of the Invesco Asia trust.

"At the same time, I do not think it will be a very smooth reopening like what we have seen in the rest of the world because if they open up very quickly, there will be people protesting as well. It will be three steps forward and two steps back, but the direction of travel is relatively clear," she added.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng closed down 3%. The CSI 300 index of Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks edged 0.3% lower on the same day that trade data for November showed the largest drop since 2020.