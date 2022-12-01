Gresham House hires sustainable infrastructure manager

Adcock, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, joins from Bowmark Capital, where he worked as a partner and head of portfolio, as well as sitting on the investment committee.

Prior to Bowmark, Adcock worked for three years as a senior portfolio director at Lloyds Development Capital and worked as an advisor at both KPMG and Deloitte.

The move comes following other recent hires to the firm's Sustainable Infrastructure team, such as advisory board lead Suzi Williams in August of this year.

Gresham's Sustainable Infrastructure strategy consists of two closed-ended funds and four locally focused co-invest funds, focusing on mid-market investments that aim to address environmental and societal challenges.

Adcock said: "I am very excited to be joining Gresham House at such an exciting time for the Sustainable Infrastructure business.

"By investing in profitable companies and supporting management teams offering innovative solutions to today's key environmental and societal challenges, I am looking forward to delivering great economic outcomes whilst also creating lasting benefits for communities across the UK."

Peter Bachmann, managing director and co-fund manager of the Sustainable Infrastructure strategy added: "Simon is an experienced and successful investor and business leader with a proven history of helping companies to grow and prosper.

"His calibre and breadth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to provide innovative solutions and increase capacity in areas driving positive environmental and societal impact."