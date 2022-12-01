Gresham House hires sustainable infrastructure manager

Simon Adcock

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Simon Adcock of Gresham House
Image:

Simon Adcock of Gresham House

Gresham House has appointed Simon Adcock as head of portfolio and co-fund manager of the firm’s Sustainable Infrastructure strategy.

Adcock, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, joins from Bowmark Capital, where he worked as a partner and head of portfolio, as well as sitting on the investment committee.

Prior to Bowmark, Adcock worked for three years as a senior portfolio director at Lloyds Development Capital and worked as an advisor at both KPMG and Deloitte.

The move comes following other recent hires to the firm's Sustainable Infrastructure team, such as advisory board lead Suzi Williams in August of this year.

Gresham's Sustainable Infrastructure strategy consists of two closed-ended funds and four locally focused co-invest funds, focusing on mid-market investments that aim to address environmental and societal challenges.

Adcock said: "I am very excited to be joining Gresham House at such an exciting time for the Sustainable Infrastructure business.

"By investing in profitable companies and supporting management teams offering innovative solutions to today's key environmental and societal challenges, I am looking forward to delivering great economic outcomes whilst also creating lasting benefits for communities across the UK."

Peter Bachmann, managing director and co-fund manager of the Sustainable Infrastructure strategy added: "Simon is an experienced and successful investor and business leader with a proven history of helping companies to grow and prosper.

"His calibre and breadth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to provide innovative solutions and increase capacity in areas driving positive environmental and societal impact."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

State Street cancels $3.5bn acquisition of Brown Brothers arm

Keystone Positive Change trust records 35% NAV drop

More on Fund management

It is planned that Fidyk will manage a new fund from the start of next year
Fund management

Pacific AM hires ex-Findlay Park manager

Chris Fidyk

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 30 November 2022 • 1 min read
The team will be responsible for a series of new "investment activities and funds".
Fund management

Downing poaches M&G fixed income director for capital solutions fund

Joins Paul Taylor and Nick Burley

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 28 November 2022 • 1 min read
Eric Lonergan of M&G Investments
Fund management

M&G Investments manager Eric Lonergan departs after 16 years

Changes to multi-asset team

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA fines Julius Baer £18m over 'corrupt' relationship with Russian oil conglomerate

30 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

ECB blog: Bitcoin is on the 'road to irrelevance'

30 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

FCA moves to create simplified financial advice regime

30 November 2022 • 7 min read
04

Powell signals slowdown in pace of interest rate hikes from December

01 December 2022 • 2 min read
05

DWS taps Blackstone for global head of €126bn alternatives franchise

30 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

State Street cancels $3.5bn acquisition of Brown Brothers arm

30 November 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot