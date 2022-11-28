Downing poaches M&G fixed income director for capital solutions fund

The team will be responsible for a series of new "investment activities and funds".
Richard Booth has joined Downing as a fund manager in its newly established capital solutions team.

In his new role, Booth will serve as fund manager, working alongside head of Downing capital solutions Paul Taylor and industry veteran Nick Burley.

The team will be responsible for a series of new "investment activities and funds".

Downing chair ponders forthcoming UK austerity

Booth joins from M&G, where he served most recently as fixed income director, leaving the firm after a decade. Prior to this, Booth spent a decade at KPMG.

Taylor described Booth's appointment as "another important step forward" in establishing its capital solutions offering.

He added: "His expertise in strategy and investment will further strengthen our capabilities to identify and manage attractive investment opportunities on behalf of institutional investors."

Booth said: "I am delighted to be joining Downing's capital solutions team, which has great potential to deliver attractive returns to investors.

"I am looking forward to supporting the team's expansion and future success and am excited to be joining a firm that has such a strong commitment to sustainable investing."

