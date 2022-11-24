Man Group launches firm's first systematic Article 9 fund

This is Man AHL’s first Article 9 fund under SFDR

TargetClimate is Man AHL's first Article 9 fund under SFDR and Man Group's first systematic Article 9 strategy. The fund uses a Paris-aligned benchmark that targets 7% decarbonisation a year.

The fund, which has a management fee of 0.75%, is a risk-managed multi-asset fund that aims to invest in best-in-class securities aligned with a transition to a low-carbon economy, namely across equities, credit, government bonds, commodities and green bonds.

Man Group said that the fund does not rely on a ‘climate alpha premium', aiming to allocate to climate-focused securities in order to generate outperformance. Instead, the fund's edge comes from its systematic portfolio construction and risk management techniques.

The firm added that the fund aims to deliver stable return profile through different market environments, be it growth, high inflation or recession. It also incorporates proprietary risk management techniques, which uses highly liquid futures as a hedge during difficult market conditions.

Matthew Sargaison, CEO at Man AHL, said: "We developed AHL TargetClimate because we saw a real opportunity to bring our multi-asset, risk management and quantitative expertise to a space that has traditionally been the domain of discretionary investors."

"AHL TargetClimate is a strong addition to our RI-focused fund range, leveraging our quant capabilities to deliver a truly innovative climate-focused product for clients," added Robert Furdak, CIO for responsible investment at Man Group.