abrdn shutters Emerging Market Local Currency Bond fund

In an investor letter, abrdn said that the Aberdeen Standard SICAV I - Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond fund will close by 7 December, with liquidation of assets beginning on or around 23 November.

abrdn attributed the decision to shutter the fund to poor inflows since launch, along with a gradual decline in net asset value over the years, leading to it no longer being considered commercially viable.

The fund, which was launched in 2010, currently has 58 holdings, and Brett Diment is currently listed as the lead manager.

There is a small holding in illiquid assets in the fund due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which represented 7.2% of the fund when the invasion began, currently being written down to zero value, which may be distributed to investors at a later date.

The firm's much larger $500m Emerging Market Local Currency Debt fund will continue to operate, and a spokesperson for the firm said that there will be no changes to the emerging market debt team.

The move is part of a wider push towards ‘fund rationalisation', reducing the number of similar funds in the firm's roster, which was set out during abrdn's interim results in August.